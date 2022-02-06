William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.31.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $206.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $209.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $3,218,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $783,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 31,221 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.