WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $207.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $160.17 on Thursday. WEX has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in WEX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

