WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

