Western Standard LLC Makes New $875,000 Investment in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 475,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. STRATA Skin Sciences accounts for about 0.5% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 1.38% of STRATA Skin Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, 22NW LP acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

SSKN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

SSKN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.39. 8,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,474. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 million, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.16. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

