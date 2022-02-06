Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Redwood Grove Capital LLC

Redwood Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,501 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up 7.6% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.76.

WDC opened at $51.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.