West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

West Bancorporation has increased its dividend by 20.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. West Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

West Bancorporation stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 42.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,349 shares of company stock valued at $206,668. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 157.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 5.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

