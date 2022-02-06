Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 105,520 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WERN. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

