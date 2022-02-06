Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $348.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $348.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ODFL. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $309.58 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $203.88 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

