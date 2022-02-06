Wedbush Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $130.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTCH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.21.
Shares of MTCH stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. Match Group has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day moving average of $142.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
