Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at SVB Leerink

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

NYSE WAT opened at $325.91 on Wednesday. Waters has a 1 year low of $258.91 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.48.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Waters by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

