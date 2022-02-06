Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $32.71, but opened at $34.51. Warby Parker shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 2,717 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought 438,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.97 per share, for a total transaction of $23,638,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 295,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,109,898.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,428,091 shares of company stock valued at $103,336,307 and sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.66.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. Warby Parker’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $4,072,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $264,771,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $987,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $14,797,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $1,563,000.

About Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

