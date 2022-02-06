W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger updated its FY22 guidance to $23.50-25.50 EPS.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $19.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $487.68. 456,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,546. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $364.72 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.36.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

