Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 382,573 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 382,573 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $80,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 145.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307,242 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $204,295,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,182 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 23.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,530,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,260 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 105.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,258,000 after acquiring an additional 817,160 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.87. 682,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,409. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.