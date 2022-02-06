Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,168 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.7% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,189,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $375.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,152.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,660,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,261.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,360.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

