Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 258,502 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.73. 4,526,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,061,736. The firm has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.20. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.