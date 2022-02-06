Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,775,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 773,964 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 3.0% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $531,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after purchasing an additional 451,194 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,276 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,462 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 398,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 320,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $303,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,924,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,010,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

