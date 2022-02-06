Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Buys 112,643 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 956,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $185,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of CASY stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.79. The stock had a trading volume of 138,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,852. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.39 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 17.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

