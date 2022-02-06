Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter worth $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter worth $81,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,602,109 shares of company stock worth $74,535,626 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.85 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.81, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VG shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.