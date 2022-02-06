Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Stock Position Lifted by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,400 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 1.60% of Volt Information Sciences worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,155 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 25,647.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOLT opened at $3.12 on Friday. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 million, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Volt Information Sciences had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing, International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

