Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 150 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 168.50 ($2.27).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 134.22 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -268.44. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.00%.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.