Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97-3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $38.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VSTO. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.56.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Tarola acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

