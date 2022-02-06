Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.1% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $38,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Visa by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V opened at $228.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.63. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $439.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

