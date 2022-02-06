Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $250.44, but opened at $260.64. Virtus Investment Partners shares last traded at $260.04, with a volume of 34 shares.

The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.31 and a 200-day moving average of $298.81. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.53.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.