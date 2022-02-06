Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Insider Sells $327,482.05 in Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Violin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Violin sold 909 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $17,416.44.

VRDN stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $429.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 42.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 67.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $336,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

