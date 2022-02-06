Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ) Trading 7.9% Higher

Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.27. 14,409 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 12,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (RIGZ)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.