Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $47.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.31. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.61.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $57.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.40 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 19.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virco Mfg. (VIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.