Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Receives $28.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 14th.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Viracta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. 314,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,142. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 11,914 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $57,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $191,817. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after buying an additional 1,874,846 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,148 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $951,000. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.