Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 418.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,032 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after buying an additional 324,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after buying an additional 276,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after buying an additional 273,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after buying an additional 177,991 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,406,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $827,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $44,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 505,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,659,836 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $33.42 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

