Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on VMEO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Vimeo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $43,716,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $1,412,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $1,442,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $23,144,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

