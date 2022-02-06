VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $26.49 million and $5.46 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00043402 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00111790 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

