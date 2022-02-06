Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 54,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 179,243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 773,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 84,191 shares in the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.23.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZYNE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

