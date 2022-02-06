Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

NYSE:JKS opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.08. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

