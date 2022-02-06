Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 87,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

OXY opened at $40.80 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

