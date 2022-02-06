Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $164,000 Investment in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,777,000 after buying an additional 776,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after buying an additional 311,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 565,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after buying an additional 148,791 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 78,065 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

