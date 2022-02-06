Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $251,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 10,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 579,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,068,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.47.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $122.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

