Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $187,000 in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

