Victrex (LON:VCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,977.89

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,977.89 ($26.59) and last traded at GBX 1,981 ($26.63), with a volume of 26852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,016 ($27.10).

VCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($28.77) to GBX 2,060 ($27.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.96) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($31.33) price objective on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,667.78 ($35.87).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,316.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,437.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 96.14 ($1.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is 0.71%.

In other news, insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($32.05), for a total transaction of £186,524.16 ($250,771.93). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,475 ($33.28), for a total transaction of £14,850 ($19,965.04).

About Victrex (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

