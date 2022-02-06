Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.68. Verso reported earnings per share of ($1.84) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRS. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verso in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verso during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Verso by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Verso during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Verso during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verso stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $774.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.93. Verso has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

