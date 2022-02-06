Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading 4.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) rose 4.4% on Friday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$34.00. The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.78. Approximately 15,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,406,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100,284 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 582.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 201,029 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

