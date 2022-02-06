VeriCoin (VRC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $431,146.68 and approximately $53.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,432.04 or 0.99883186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00075041 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00021057 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00028333 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.93 or 0.00494047 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,646,536 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

