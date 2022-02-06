Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,086 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 470.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,410,000 after acquiring an additional 116,907 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 28.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRA. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

