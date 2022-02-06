Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Cut by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $162.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

