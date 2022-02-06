VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 721,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter.

GDX opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

