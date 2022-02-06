Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,271.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.84 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.74.

