Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 260 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.03 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.62. The stock has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.