Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.