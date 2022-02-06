Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Corning comprises about 1.5% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.4% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Corning by 7.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.49. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

