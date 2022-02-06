Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,447 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vale by 63.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth $104,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

NYSE VALE opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

