UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Purchases $6,260,256.37 in Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 1,021,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88.

Shares of USER opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75. UserTesting Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on USER. started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

