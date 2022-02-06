USDJ (USDJ) Price Tops $0.94 on Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $13.89 million and $5.10 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002257 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.66 or 0.07177464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,342.09 or 0.99752931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00052661 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006576 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

